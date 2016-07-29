Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Anderson continued his strong rookie season Thursday, when he didn't factor into the decision after allowing one run on seven hits and no walks while striking out five over six innings in the Rockies' 2-1 victory over the Mets. A two-run comeback in the inning spared Anderson what would have been a hard-luck loss. It was the sixth time in nine big league starts Anderson allowed two earned runs or fewer, which is tied for the most in team history through nine starts. LHP Franklin Morales also had six such starts during his first nine starts in 2007-2008. Anderson is 3-3 with a 3.33 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 54 innings.

OF David Dahl remained hot in his first week as a big leaguer by going 2-for-3 and scoring the winning run Thursday, when he raced home on a wild pitch in the Rockies' 2-1 victory over the Mets. Dahl singled in the second and fourth and struck out in the sixth before drawing a walk during the Rockies' two-run ninth-inning rally. He went to second on a bunt hit by 1B Daniel Descalso and took third on an error by Mets 1B James Loney before scoring when Mets RHP Jeurys Familia uncorked a wild pitch. Dahl, who received the promotion to the majors Monday, has at least one hit in each of his first four major league games and is batting .333 with one home run and one RBI in 15 at-bats.

RF Carlos Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 10 games Thursday when he went 1-for-4 in the Rockies' 2-1 win over the Mets. Gonzalez grounded out in his first two at-bats before singling in the sixth and striking out in the eighth. He is batting .314 during the streak, a stretch in which his overall average has remained .316. It is the second hitting streak of at least 10 games this season for Gonzalez, who put together an 11-game streak from April 4-16. Gonzalez has 20 homers and 62 RBIs in 98 games this season.

RHP Tyler Chatwood looks to pitch beyond the fifth inning for the first time in six weeks when he takes the mound for the Rockies on Friday night in the second contest of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Chatwood earned the win in unusual fashion in his most recent start Sunday, when he allowed one hit but issued a career-high eight walks while striking out six over five innings as the Rockies beat the Atlanta Braves 7-2. It marked the fifth straight start in which Chatwood has not pitched beyond the fifth inning, a stretch in which he is 1-2 with a 6.87 ERA as his overall ERA has risen from 2.89 to 3.65. Chatwood is 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA in four career starts against the Mets. It is his lowest mark against any team he's opposed more than twice.