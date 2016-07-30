Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Jorge De La Rosa will look to earn his 100th career win Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Rockies in the third game of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. De La Rosa is aiming to become the 27th active pitcher with at least 100 wins. It will be the third attempt at the milestone win for De La Rosa, who didn't factor into the decision in his most recent startTuesday, when he gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out four over 6 1/3 innings as the Rockies fell to the Baltimore Orioles, 3-2, in 10 innings. Since returning to the Rockies rotation on June 14, De La Rosa is 4-3 with a 3.61 ERA in eight starts, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 8.81 to 5.70. De La Rosa is 5-2 with a 4.32 ERA in 13 career appearances (six starts) against the Mets.

IF/OF Ryan Raburn (left knee contusion) was a late scratch from the Rockies starting lineup Friday. Manager Walt Weiss said Raburn, who was scheduled to bat sixth and start in left field, was hit in the knee by an errant ball while pitchers were playing catch in the outfield during batting practice. Weiss said he had not seen a medical report yet but didn't expect Raburn to require a trip to the disabled list. Raburn was replaced in the lineup by rookie OF David Dahl, who played left field while original left fielder Mark Reynolds moved to first base. Raburn is batting .218 with eight homers and 25 RBIs in 79 games this season.

CF Carlos Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 11 games Friday night, when he went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a three-run homer in the Rockies 6-1 win over the Mets. Gonzalez delivered his double in the first inning and provided the Rockies plenty of insurance with his ninth-inning homer. It was only the second multi-hit game of the streak for Gonzalez, who is batting .333 (13-of-39) during the run to lift his overall average from .316 to .317. Gonzalez, who also had an 11-game hitting streak from April 4-16 this season, has 21 homers and 66 RBIs in 99 games.

OF Geraldo Parra (sprained left ankle) began a rehab assignment Friday afternoon, when he went 1-for-2 for Double-A Hartford. Parra went on the 15-day disabled list June 17, retroactive to June 15, and is expected to need at least a handful of games before returning to the Rockies. He is batting .263 with five homers, 27 RBIs and six stolen bases in 63 games this season.

RHP Tyler Chatwood continued to thrive away from home on Fridaynight, when he earned the win after allowing one run on three hits and four walks while striking out four over seven innings as the Rockies beat the Mets, 6-1. Chatwood improved to 6-0 with a 1.30 ERA in nine road starts this season. He is just 4-6 with a 5.69 ERA in 10 home starts. Overall this year, Chatwood is 10-6 with a 3.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts over 110 2/3 innings. He leads the Rockies in both wins and ERA.