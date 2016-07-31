Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

SS Trevor Story (jammed left thumb) left during the fourth inning of the Rockies' 7-2 victory over the Mets on Saturday night. Story hurt his thumb in the fourth, when he was credited with an RBI infield single before he over-slid second base trying to take an extra base on a poor throw by Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera. He remained in the game but jammed the thumb again in the bottom of the inning when he dove for a single by Mets CF Justin Ruggiano. Story exited after a short discussion on the field with manager Walt Weiss and a trainer. X-rays were negative and he is day-to-day. Story, who went 1-for-2 on Saturday, leads the National League with 27 homers -- the most ever by a NL rookie shortstop. He is batting .272 with 72 RBIs in 97 games.

RHP Chad Bettis looks to win his third straight start -- and his fourth straight decision -- when he takes the mound for the Rockies on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Bettis earned the win Tuesday, when he gave up two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings as the Rockies beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3. It was the fourth straight quality start for Bettis, who is 3-0 with a 2.77 ERA in that span as he's lowered his ERA from 5.85 to 5.19. Bettis is 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in two appearances (one start) against the Mets.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa reached a milestone Saturday night, when he earned his 100th career victory after allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings in the Rockies' 7-2 victory over the Mets. De La Rosa is the 605th pitcher to record 100 wins and only the 27th active hurler to reach the century mark. He is also the sixth Mexican-born pitcher to win 100 games. A team-record 85 of his wins have come with the Rockies, for whom he has pitched since 2008. De La Rosa is 7-7 with a 5.51 ERA in 18 games (15 starts) this season.

OF Ryan Raburn (left knee contusion) singled as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning Saturday night of the Rockies' 7-2 victory over the Mets. Raburn was scratched from Friday's lineup after he was hit in the knee by an errant ball during batting practice. He is batting .224 with eight homers and 25 RBIs in 80 games this year.

OF Geraldo Parra (sprained left ankle) went 1-for-4 for Double-A Hartford on Saturday. It was the second rehab game for Parra, who went on the 15-day disabled list June 17 (retroactive to June 15). He is 2-for-7 for Hartford and is expected to play a handful of games before he is activated by the Rockies. Parra is batting .263 with five homers, 27 RBIs and six stolen bases in 63 games this season.