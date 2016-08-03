Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

INF Rafael Ynoa was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace SS Trevor Story (thumb). Ynoa is expected to platoon with veteran Daniel Descalso and rookie Cristhian Adames. The 28-year-old Ynoa batted .260 in 72 games for the Rockies last season and was hitting .266 with two homers and 27 RBIs in 94 contests with Albuquerque in 2016.

SS Trevor Story, the NL homer leader, will have potential season-ending surgery to fix a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb.

SS Trevor Story was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and will undergo season-ending surgery.

OF Brandon Barnes, recently designated for assignment by the Rockies, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque. Barnes had a .220 average in 48 games for Colorado this season.

RHP Chad Qualls (colitis), who last pitched for the Rockies on July 15, threw an 18-pitch bullpen session and is scheduled for another bullpen session Thursday.