Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

INF Rafael Ynoa, recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque before the game Tuesday, pinch-hit in the fifth inning and struck out. He takes the roster spot of SS Trevor Story, who was placed on the disabled list due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. Ynoa was hitting .266 in 94 games at Albuquerque with 24 doubles, two homers, 27 RBIs and 49 runs. Ynoa appeared in 72 games for the Rockies last season and hit .260 with eight doubles, nine RBIs and 14 runs.

SS Trevor Story was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb, and he will undergo season-ending surgery either late this week or early next week. Recovery time is typically eight to 12 weeks, meaning Story will not play before the regular season ends. Story jammed his thumb sliding into second base Saturday and was removed from the game in the fourth inning. X-rays were negative, but an MRI on Monday revealed the torn ligament. In 97 games in his rookie season, Story hit .272 with 21 doubles, four triples, 27 home runs (a record for a National League rookie shortstop) and 72 RBIs.

SS Trevor Story will undergo surgery Thursday to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. Dr. Jennifer Kummer, a hand specialist, will perform the operation in Denver.

RHP Jon Gray allowed two hits in five scoreless innings against the Dodgers, leaving due to an elevated pitch count (96) and a 38-minute rain delay in the bottom of the first. Gray is 5-0 with a 3.83 ERA in nine starts this season at Coors Field. In his past five starts, Gray is 3-0 with a 1.11 ERA.

RHP Chad Qualls (colitis) threw an 18-pitch bullpen session and is scheduled for another bullpen session Thursday. Qualls last pitched for the Rockies on July 15 and was placed on the disabled list July 23 retroactive to July 16. Signed to a two-year, $6 million contract in the offseason, Qualls is 2-0 with a 5.61 ERA in 36 games.

RF Carlos Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs, extending his hitting streak to a season-high 14 games and tying Charlie Blackmon for the longest hitting streak by a Rockies player this season. Gonzalez is hitting .353 (18-for-51) during his streak. The four RBIs gave him 600 with the Rockies, making him the sixth player in franchise history to reach that milestone.