Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Anderson pitched a career-high seven innings and allowed two runs, on Justin Turner's two-run homer in the first inning, and six hits with two walks and six strikeouts. It was his third straight quality start and seventh in his 10 big-league starts. Anderson has won his past four starts at Coors Field, where he is now 4-1 with a 3.32 ERA in seven starts. Overall in his 10 starts, six of which the Rockies have won, Anderson is 4-3 with a 3.25 ERA.

SS Trevor Story will undergo surgery Thursday to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. Dr. Jennifer Kummer, a hand specialist, will perform the operation in Denver. Recovery time is eight to 12 weeks, meaning Story will miss the remainder of the regular season. As a rookie, Story has hit .272 in 97 games with 21 doubles, four triples, 27 homers, a National League record for a rookie shortstop, and 72 RBIs.

LF David Dahl had the first three-hit game of his career and went 3-for-5. He has hit safely in his first nine games in the big leagues, tying Ben Paulsen for the second longest streak by a Rockies rookie at the outset of his career. During his streak, Dahl is hitting .389 (14-for-36) with one double, two homers, three RBIs, seven runs scored and a .421 on-base percentage and .583 slugging percentage.

RHP Jon Gray has a strikeout percentage of 25.6 and a walk percentage of 7.9. Only two rookie pitchers in history -- Dwight Gooden in 1984 and Jose Fernandez in 2013 -- have finished the season with a strikeout percentage of 25 percent or greater and a walk percentage of 10 percent or less.

RF Carlos Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs on Wednesday night, extending his hitting streak to 15 games, the longest by a Rockies player this season. The multi-homer game was the 19th of Gonzalez's career and third this season. During his hitting streak, Gonzalez is hitting .357 (20-for-56). He rolled his left ankle coming out of the batter's box in the seventh inning and left the game but didn't think the injury was serious. "The good thing is it's nothing bad," Gonzalez said. "I hope that tomorrow I feel a little bit better. If I feel a little bit better, it'll be good enough to play. Just tape it and go out and have fun with my team."