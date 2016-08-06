Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LF Daniel Descalso left the Thursday game with a left shoulder contusion. He was injured in the third inning when he stumbled into the wall while catching a drive hit by SS Corey Seager, and he was replaced in the fourth. When manager Walt Weiss addressed the media after the game, he said he had not talked with trainer Keith Dugger about Descalso. "But he was having a hard time swinging the bat, so I had to get him out of there," Weiss said. "It didn't look real good. He kind of got folded up there against the wall. Any time a guy runs into the wall and you see his neck get in a position like that, it's concerning."

SS Daniel Descalso was in Friday's lineup after suffering a left shoulder contusion while playing left field Thursday. He stumbled into the wall while making a catch in the third and left after the inning.

LHP Tyler Anderson's 3.25 ERA after 10 starts is the lowest for any pitcher who made his first 10 career starts with the Rockies, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Anderson has worked at least six innings eight times.

SS Trevor Story had successful surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb, and he is likely out for the season.

RF Carlos Gonzalez did not play Thursday after spraining his left ankle coming out of the batters' box Wednesday. Gonzalez took swings in the indoor batting cage to get ready if called upon to pinch-hit. "I feel pretty confident that I'll be in the lineup (Friday) and put this in the past," he said. "Like I said (Wednesday), it's not the first time this happened to me. I'm sure it's going to be sore for a couple days when I play, but the more I play, it's going to go away with the treatment and all the things that I need to do to prepare myself to play the game every day."

RF Carlos Gonzalez returned to the lineup Friday. He didn't play Thursday after spraining his left ankle while coming out of the batters' box Wednesday in the seventh inning, forcing him to leave the game.