Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

SS Daniel Descalso was in the lineup after suffering a left shoulder contusion while playing left field Thursday. He stumbled into the wall while making a catch in the third and left after that inning. Descalso went 1-for-3 and drew an intentional walk.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 4-for-4, tying his career high for hits in a game. He had three previous four-hit games, the last on May 31 against Cincinnati. The four-hit game boosted LeMahieu's average seven points to .328.

LF David Dahl went 1-for-4 with a single in the eighth that gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead. He has hit safely in 11 consecutive games to start this career, going 16-for-45 (.356) in that span. Dahl's streak to start his career is the second longest by a Rockies career. Juan Pierre hit safely in his first 16 career games from Aug. 8-23, 2000.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa allowed one run and four hits in six innings with three walks and two strikeouts. Since returning to the rotation on June 14, De La Rosa is 5-3 in 10 starts with a 3.34 ERA (59 1/3 innings, 22 earned runs). His single in the second was De La Rosa's fourth hit of the season -- he's 4-for-24 -- and in the fifth, De La Rosa was hit by a pitch for the first time in his career.

RF Carlos Gonzalez returned to the lineup. He didn't play Thursday after spraining his left ankle while coming out of the batters' box Wednesday in the seventh inning, forcing him to be helped off the field and leave the game. Gonzalez went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 16 games, which ties his longest in-season streak from Aug. 23-Sept. 8, 2010. He's hitting .344 (21-for-61) during his current streak.