Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon finished a double shy of the cycle and went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored on Saturday night. He hit his sixth leadoff homer of the season and the 18th of his career. He also had four hits on July 29 at the Mets. Blackmon's leadoff homer against Andrew Cashner was his second of the season. Blackmon also hit a leadoff homer against Cashner on May 3 at San Diego when he was pitching for the Padres.

RHP Chad Bettis allowed three runs -- two in the first inning -- and seven hits in six innings on Saturday night. He had his sixth straight quality start, tying Jon Gray for the most such starts by a Rockies pitcher this season. Bettis is 4-2 with a 3.32 ERA in his past six starts. The Rockies are 8-2 in his past 10 games.

LF David Dahl went 3-for-5 on Saturday with his first career triple and extended his hitting streak to 12 games, the second-longest streak by a Rockies rookie to start his careeer. Juan Pierre hit safely in his first 16 career games from Aug. 8 to Aug. 23, 2000. The three-hit game was the second of his career for Dahl, who is hitting .380 (19-for-50) with a .404 on-base percentage and a .620 slugging percentage.

RHP Adam Ottavino has a scoreless streak of 25 1/3 innings in 30 gamse since Sept. 6, 2014. He missed most of last season and the first half of this one after Tommy John surgery on May 7, 2015. He made his 2016 debut on July 5 and has had 14 scoreless appearances totaling 10 1/3 innings. "He certainly has hit the ground running coming back from that Tommy John," manager Walt Weiss said. "It's been impressive. He's still a very uncomfortable at-bat, especially for right-handed hitters, but lefties, too. He's done some work to try to be more effective against left-handed hitters, and he's done that. He's got a real good feel for things; he makes adjustments very well. He's a little unorthodox -- the delivery and how long he is. There's a lot of deception along with the stuff."