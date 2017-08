LHP Chris Rusin got an autographed bat from Ichiro Suzuki after giving up his 3,000th hit in the majors Sunday.

RHP Justin Miller re-strained his left oblique slightly Sunday and had his rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque halted. He last pitched July 2 for the Rockies. .

RHP Chad Qualls (colitis) will throw to hitters Wednesday and, barring a setback, will then go out on a rehab assignment. He last pitched July 15 for the Rockies.