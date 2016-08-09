Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Carlos Estevez blew his fifth save and second in as many appearances. On Friday against Miami, he allowed four runs in one-third of an inning. He gave up three runs in one-third of an inning against the Rangers. In his past two games, Estevez has allowed five hits and nine runs with two walks, one intentional, while retiring just two of the 10 batters he has faced. Before his past two outings, Estevez's ERA was 3.66 in 42 games; his ERA is now 5.18.

3B Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. The home run was No. 100 in his career and his 30th this season. Arenado, who tied for the National League lead with 42 homers last year, is the first Rockies player to hit 30 or more homers in consecutive seasons since Matt Holliday in 2006-2007.

LHP Tyler Anderson allowed one run on two hits with three walks and five strikeouts in seven innings and left his 11th career start with a 2-1 lead. The two hits are a season- and a career-low. The seven innings tied the career-high Anderson set in his last start Aug. 3 against the Dodgers. Anderson has pitched six or more innings in eight consecutive starts.

LF David Dahl entered the game in the seventh inning, replacing Ryan Raburn for defensive purposes. On his only at-bat in the ninth, Dahl singled to extend his hitting streak at the start of his career to 14 games. It's the longest streak by a Rockies rookie at the outset of his career since Juan Pierre hit safely in his first 16 games from Aug. 8-23, 2000. During his streak, Dahl is hitting .382 (21-for-55).

LHP Chris Rusin got an autographed bat from Ichiro Suzuki after giving up his 3,000th hit in the majors Sunday.

LHP Chris Rusin, who on Sunday gave up Ichiro Suzuki's 3,000th hit in the majors, received a bat autographed by Suzuki, the 30th player in major league history to amass 3,000 hits. After the game, Rusin jokingly told reporters, "All I ask for is a signed bat in return, so if you guys could relay that to him, it'd be great." Rockies clubhouse manager Alan Bossart was proactive. He had Rusin sign one of his bats, congratulating Suzuki and sent the bat to the Mariners' clubhouse. In return, Suzuki signed his name on one of his bats, which was delivered to Rusin. "I got exactly what I asked for, which is pretty cool," Rusin said. "I didn't expect it. I was joking around. It's a nice gesture. It's a cool piece. There's only 30 people that have got 3,000 hits. So I got one of those 30 (players') bats."

RHP Justin Miller re-strained his left oblique slightly Sunday and had his rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque halted. He last pitched July 2 for the Rockies. .

RHP Justin Miller (left oblique strain) mildly re-strained his oblique on Sunday pitching on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Albuquerque. He said it had rained in Albuquerque and the mound was wet and he tweaked the oblique facing his first batter and then slipped and felt it more while throwing a pitch the second batter hit for a double. Miller was 13 days into what can be a 30-day rehab assignment that will resume at that point when he is ready to pitch. Trainer Keith Dugger said Miller's latest strain was "very mild." Miller, who last pitched July 2 for the Rockies, said the strain was nowhere near a severe as the one that put him on the disabled list but said, "It's very frustrating. I felt like I was close to getting back and things just didn't go my way and I've just got to keep a level head."

RHP Chad Qualls (colitis) will throw to hitters Wednesday and, barring a setback, will then go out on a rehab assignment. He last pitched July 15 for the Rockies.

LF Ryan Raburn made his first start since July 27 and went 1-for-3 with a double before being taken out for defensive purposes in the seventh. He had been bothered by a sore left quadriceps muscle. Manager Walt Weiss had him in the lineup against left-hander Cole Hamels because Raburn has hit left-handers well in his career -- .824 career OPS as opposed to a .695 OPS against right-handers -- and because Weiss wanted to give left-handed hitting David Dahl his first day off after playing 13 straight games to begin his career, a stretch in which the Rockies had one off day on Aug. 1.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was lifted for a pinch hitter in the second with inflammation in his left ankle. His 17-game hitting streak remains intact, because he did not have a plate appearance. Gonzalez sprained the ankle Wednesday coming out of the batter's box in the seventh and had to leave the game. Gonzalez didn't play Thursday but played Friday and Saturday before getting a planned day off Sunday. Gonzalez said his ankle bothered him warming up before the game and felt worse in the second inning when he went to back up first base catcher Nick Hundley threw there after picking up the ball when Adrian Beltre struck out. "I was trying to get everybody's attention to get me out of the game, that I couldn't run," Gonzalez said. "Good thing there was no play in right field. I got to the dugout and tried to take the tape off. Soon as I took the tape off, the swelling got really bad."