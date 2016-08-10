Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Carlos Estevez was removed from the closer's role after going 0-2 with two blown saves in his past two outings and retiring two of the 10 batters he faced. In those games -- Friday against Miami and Monday against Texas -- Estevez allowed seven runs, five hits with three walks in two-thirds of an inning. Manager Walt Weiss said, "I'm going to get him out of that role for a little bit, just let him catch his breath. Part of my responsibility as a manager is to put guys in position to succeed. He's a young player. He's made of all the right stuff. He's going to be a great closer in this league for a long time."

CF Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-5 with a home run on Tuesday. The homer in the first inning was his 13th of the season, his seventh leadoff homer this season and the 19th of his career. Blackmon has reached base safely in 20 of his past 22 games, going 28-for-89 (.315) during that span.

SS Shortstop Trevor Story, who underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 4 on the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb, will have his sutures removed Aug. 19. Story will then wear a removable brace on the wrist for five to six weeks and be able to begin lower body and core workouts. Full recovery time from the surgery is eight to 12 weeks.

LF David Dahl went 1-for-4 on Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, the second longest by a Rockies rookie to begin his career. Juan Pierre hit safely in his first 16 career games from Aug. 8 to Aug. 23, 2000. During his streak, Dahl is hitting .373 (22-for-59) with a .403 on-base percentage and a .610 slugging percentage.

RF Carlos Gonzalez did not play Tuesday. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the second inning on Monday because of left ankle inflammation. He sprained the ankle on Aug. 3 while coming out of the batter's box in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gonzalez said Monday that the ankle bothered him while warming up for the game and really became painful when he went to back up first base in the first inning when catcher Nick Hundley threw there after dropping a third strike. On Tuesday, Gonzalez said he felt better and thought he would be able to avoid going on the disabled list. "I know it should take a couple days, but I don't think it should be a DL," Gonzalez said. "I felt good today, so that's a good sign. I was wondering how I was going to wake up today because (my ankle) was bigger than it was the day that I sprained it. That's why I was a little concerned last night, but today I feel fine and I'm walking fine." Gonzalez's 17-game hitting streak is intact because he did not have a plate appearance Monday.

RHP Adam Ottavino will move into the closer's role and replace Carlos Estevez. Ottavino had become the closer in April 2015 and converted his three save opportunities before his last appearance April 25 followed by Tommy John surgery on May 7. Ottavino returned to the Rockies this season on July 5 and made 15 consecutive scoreless appearances totaling 11 2/3 innings before being moved into the closer's role. Manager Walt Weiss said, "We're trying to build him back up to the back end of the game and so far so good. He's throwing the ball really well. He's bounced back well. And he feels confident that physically he's ready to take that on." Ottavino made back-to-back appearances Thursday and Friday for the first time since he returned.

RHP Tyler Chatwood allowed five hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings with no walks and a season-high eight strikeouts on a season-high tying 108 pitches. He also threw 108 pitches on July 29 at the New York Mets. Chatwood made his third start without issuing a walk this season; the others were in seven innings on May 27 against San Francisco and in 6 1/3 innings at Arizona in his first start of the season on April 6.