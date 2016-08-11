Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Charlie Blackmon is a tough out these day, going 3-for-5 in the Rockies' 5-4 loss to Texas on Wednesday. In the last three games against Texas, Blackmon is 7-for-13 with four runs scored. Since June 20, he has at least one hit in 39 of 46 games.

OF David Dahl has hit safely in all 16 games since his callup on July 25 and is the second Rockies rookie to have a hitting streak of 10 or more games to begin a major-league career (Juan Pierre, 2000). His triple in the eighth inning scored two runs in the Rockies' eventual 5-4 loss to Texas on Wednesday. Dahl is hitting .365.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa took a no-decision in the Rockies' 5-4 loss to Texas on Wednesday, surrendering three earned runs in five innings while snapping a streak of three consecutive quality starts. Still, he has turned in quality starts in eight of his last 10 appearances. De La Rosa stranded a baserunner in each of the first four innings.

OF Carlos Gonzalez, riding a 17-game hitting streak, sat out a second straight game on Wednesday, a Rockies 5-4 loss to Texas, while continuing to nurse a sore ankle. His streak is the second longest active going in the big leagues and longest by a Rockies hitter this season. During the streak, Gonzalez is hitting .348 with nine doubles, four homers and 21 RBI. He is day to day, manager Walt Weiss said.