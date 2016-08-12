Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Charlie Blackmon went 4-for-6, including his 15th homer of the season -- eighth from the leadoff spot -- and added a double that drove in another run in the fourth of Colorado's 12-9 victory over Texas on Thursday. In four games against Texas this week, Blackmon was 11-for-19 with two doubles, two home runs, four RBIs and seven runs scored. "Charlie is having a heckuva year," Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. "He keeps getting better and better. That's directly tied to his work effort."

OF David Dahl joined Chuck Aleno in Major League Baseball's history books, matching the one-time Reds hitter with hits in his first 17 games in the majors with a single in the first inning of Colorado's 12-9 victory over Texas on Thursday. Aleno has held the mark since 1941. Now, Colorado hopes Dahl doesn't become Aleno, who hit .209 in parts of four partial seasons before leaving the game as a player.

RHP Chad Qualls (15-day disabled list with a stomach ailment) begins a rehabilitation assignment on Saturday with Triple-A Albuquerque. He's scheduled to throw again Monday. The 37-year-old lost 16 pounds. "Everything is back to normal," Qualls said. "I have never had my guts hurt like that."

OF Carlos Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 18 games, driving a pinch-hit three-run double to left-center field off RHP Matt Bush to highlight a five-run eighth inning in Colorado's 12-9 victory over the Rangers on Thursday. Gonzalez missed the previous two games with a swollen left ankle. "In the past couple of days, I've been trying to stay in the game, be alert, stay loose and look for situations like the one I had today," said Gonzalez, who hopes to be in the field for the start of Colorado's series with Philadelphia on Friday. "That was the perfect opportunity for me to jump in there."

1B Mark Reynolds left the game in the middle of an at-bat in the seventh inning, bothered by what he described as a lingering hand injury. Manager Walt Weiss said he believes it might mean the disabled list for Reynolds. .