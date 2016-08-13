Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Matt Carasiti, called up from Triple-A Albuquerque earlier in the day, made his major league debut Friday night against the Phillies, allowing two runs (one earned) in two innings of relief. Carasiti, who began the season at Double-A Hartford, did not allow a run in six games at Triple A.

CF Charlie Blackmon homered three times in Friday's loss to Philadelphia, raising his season total to 18 and extending his hitting streak to seven games. Blackmon, 3-for-4 on Friday, is 19-for-33 during his streak, and hitting .468 over his last 14 games. "I was just feeling pretty good today," said Blackmon, a .321 hitter this season. "I think my body is just feeling good. I was really tired a few weeks ago and I've broken through and bounced back and I feel strong."

LHP Tyler Anderson (4-3, 3.04 ERA), Saturday's starter, was saddled with a no-decision his last time out, going seven innings for the second straight start to match his career high while allowing one run on two hits. He struck out five and walked three. The 26-year-old rookie beat the Phillies in his only previous start against them July 9. He went six innings in the 8-3 victory, allowing two runs on nine hits while striking out six. He didn't walk a batter.

LF David Dahl went 0-for-4 on Friday against the Phillies and saw his career-opening hitting streak snapped at 17 games. That equaled a major league record to start a career. "I know you're not going to get a hit every game," he said. "I was swinging at a lot of bad pitches tonight. It was a good streak. I just have to be ready to play tomorrow."

RHP Jon Gray allowed a go-ahead grand slam by Philadelphia's Ryan Howard in the fifth inning Friday night in dropping his second straight start. Gray, hit hard by Miami in his previous outing, allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits Friday, while striking out six and walking four. With the game tied 3-3, the Phillies loaded the bases with one out in the fifth. Howard then launched Gray's 1-0 fastball into the Rockies' bullpen in deep center field, some 457 feet away. "It should've been up," Gray said of the pitch. "It was in, but it was down. I already tried to go in there once. It probably wasn't smart for me." Overall, though, he felt he threw well on a sultry 88-degree night. "Everything was working," he said. "I still haven't found out how to get the results I wanted. I'm puzzled."

RHP Gonzalez Germen was designated for assignment on Friday. He went 2-1 with a 5.31 ERA in 40 games for the Rockies.

1B Ben Paulsen was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday and went 0-for-3 against Philadelphia. Paulsen, who began the season on the major league roster, hit .276 with six homers and 38 RBIs in 72 games at Triple A.

1B Mark Reynolds was placed on the disabled list with a broken hamate bone in his left hand Friday. He was hitting .283 with 12 homers and 50 RBIs in 106 games.