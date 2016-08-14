Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 Saturday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to eight games. He is 20-for-37 during his streak (.541). He was also hit by a pitch from reliever Luis Garcia in the sixth, two innings after Rockies starter Tyler Anderson hit Maikel Franco, leading to the ejection of Anderson and manager Walt Weiss.

LHP Tyler Anderson, ejected after three innings, took the loss Saturday against the Phillies to end a personal four-game winning streak. Anderson, who surrendered a three-run homer to Maikel Franco in the first inning, was tossed by plate umpire Eric Cooper after hitting Franco in the leg with his first pitch of the fourth. The benches and bullpens emptied, but no punches were thrown. "We don't hit people because they hit home runs," said manager Walt Weiss, who was also ejected. "I don't allow our guys to do it." Anderson also insisted he wasn't trying to hit Franco.

LF David Dahl, a rookie, went 2-for-5 Saturday and has hit safely in 18 of his first 19 games. Dahl also represented Colorado's last hope in the ninth inning, but struck out looking against reliever Jeanmar Gomez with runners at second and third.

RHP Chad Qualls was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Albuquerque. Qualls, on the 15-day disabled list with a stomach ailment, pitched one inning and allowed two hits and one run Saturday.

RF Carlos Gonzalez went 2-for-5 Saturday night against Philadelphia, extending his hitting streak to 19 games. Gonzalez is hitting .361 during the streak, the longest active one in the majors. He popped up to end the fifth, however, after the Rockies loaded the bases against Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff. Colorado, which had 13 hits in all, went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11. "We didn't get the big hit," manager Walt Weiss said. "We had some opportunities. We scattered our hits. We didn't get the big one, to put up a big inning."

RHP Tyler Chatwood, Sunday's starter, took a no-decision against Texas his last time out, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing two runs on five hits while striking out a season-high eight. Chatwood, who didn't walk a batter in that game, is 2-3 with a 4.54 ERA in eight starts since returning in early July from the disabled list, where he spent 15 days recovering from a mid-back strain. He is 2-1 with a 3.27 ERA in four career starts against the Phillies, but lost his July 10 outing against them in Coors Field, allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings while striking out two and walking three. He is also 6-0 with a 1.30 ERA on the road this season.