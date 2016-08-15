Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Charlie Blackmon went deep against the Phillies on Sunday afternoon, his fourth home run in the three-game series. After hitting three solo shots on Friday in the series opener, he took a Phillies reliever Severino Gonzalez changeup and sent it into the bleachers in right field for his fourth solo home run of the series and his 19th home run of the year. It's the first time any Rockies player has ever hit five home runs during a three-game series, and it's the most any player has hit in a 3-game series at CBP, per Elias Sports Bureau. "If you play baseball long enough, eventually you're going to get hot," he said. "I'm grateful I'm seeing the ball well but I'm not going to get too excited."

2B D.J. LeMahieu went 1-for-4 in a loss to Philadelphia on Sunday, continuing his strong play against the Phillies since the beginning of last year. Since 2015, he's batting .386 (22-for-57) against the club in 14 games, reaching safely in all but one outing. Those 22 hits against the Phillies are tied for the most any non-NL East player has against them during that span.

RHP Jorge De La Rosa (7-7, 5.25 ERA) gets the start on Monday night as the Rockies return home to begin a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. It'll be the 300th career major league game (235th start) for De La Rosa, who's in his 13th season in MLB, the last nine of which have been spent in Colorado. After starting out the year 2-4 with an 8.81 ERA through his first nine games (six starts), he's 5-3 with a 3.50 ERA in the 11 games since June 14 and 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in his last four starts -- though his team is 1-3 during that span.

OF Carlos Gonzalez saw a 19-game hitting streak come to an end on Sunday when he went 0-1 in a pinch-hitting appearance against the Phillies. The streak, which lasted from July 18-Aug. 13, was the longest single-season hit streak of his career. During the span, he batted .361 (26-for-72) with 11 doubles, four home runs and 24 RBIs.

RHP Tyler Chatwood pitched through back soreness on Sunday, taking the loss in a 7-6 defeat at the hands of the Phillies. In going four-plus innings, he gave up six hits and six runs (four earned), walking five and striking out four while throwing 92 pitches. Afterward, he told reporters that he could only throw his fastball towards one side of the plate and couldn't finish his breaking ball pitches; his status for his next start is up in the air. "It's hard when you're pitching hurt," he said. "The game is hard as it is."