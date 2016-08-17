FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 17, 2016

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Christian Bergman was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he was 2-3 with a 4.23 ERA in nine starts. Bergman is 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA in nine games (one start) with the Rockies this season.

RHP Justin Miller (left oblique strain) will resume his rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Albuquerque and has 17 days left on that 30-day assignment.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (mid-back strain) was placed on the 15-dadisabled list Tuesday retroactive to Monday, one day after his back bothered him in a start at Philadelphia. It's the second time this season back issues have forced Chatwood to the disabled list.

