Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Christian Bergman was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Albuquerque, where he was 2-3 with a 4.23 ERA in nine starts. Bergman is 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA in nine games (one start) with the Rockies this season.

RHP Justin Miller (left oblique strain) will resume his rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Albuquerque and has 17 days left on that 30-day assignment.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (mid-back strain) was placed on the 15-dadisabled list Tuesday retroactive to Monday, one day after his back bothered him in a start at Philadelphia. It's the second time this season back issues have forced Chatwood to the disabled list.