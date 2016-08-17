Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

2B DJ LeMahieu went 3-for-3 and finished a double shy of the cycle when he walked in his final plate appearance. He became the sixth Rockies player to record seven consecutive hits -- Charlie Blackmon last did it in 2014. LeMahieu has reached base in nine consecutive plate appearances for the second time this season. He has recorded a hit in 13 of 15 games, including seven multi-hit games in August, and is batting .491 (27-for-55) over that span.

RHP Christian Bergman was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. He was on the Rockies' Opening Day roster and went 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA in nine games, one start. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 20 with a strained left oblique, removed from the disabled list July 9 and optioned to Albuquerque, where he went 2-3 with a 4.23 ERA. Manager Walt Weiss said Bergman can pitch long relief and start and is valuable because of his versatility. Bergman drove to Denver from Colorado Springs and avoided having to take a 4 a.m. bus with his Albuquerque teammates to fly to Oklahoma City. "You try not to take for granted every day up here," Bergman said. "When something happens where you have to go back down, you realize how lucky you are just to be up here every day."

RHP Justin Miller (left oblique strain) start a new rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Albuquerque. Miller made six appearances on a previous rehab assignment before he mildly aggravated his oblique on Aug. 7. Miller, who is 1-1 with a 5.35 ERA in 35 games this season with the Rockies, has no minor league options remaining. However, the Rockies will not have to risk losing him on waivers or clearing a spot for him on their 25-man roster if they wait until the rosters expand Sept. 1 to make a move.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (mid-back strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Monday. His back bothered him during a four-inning outing Sunday at Philadelphia and limited Chatwood to throwing only to his arm side -- inside to right-handed hitters and away to lefties. "We figured he's going to need some time (to heal)," manager Walt Weiss said. "So you do the math and it's worth just putting him on the disabled list." This is the second time Chatwood has gone on the disabled list with a back strain. He came out of a start in the second inning June 18 at Miami and missed two starts.