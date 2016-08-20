Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Carlos Estevez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. He's 2-7 with 11 saves in 16 opportunities and a 5.28 ERA with 38 hits and 21 walks allowed in a team-leading 44 1/3 relief innings, and 50 strikeouts. Estevez, 23, lost his closer's role after blowing saves and taking the loss in successive outings Aug. 4-5. But he gave up one run in 2 1/3 innings in his past three games as manager Walt Weiss was easing him back into higher-leveraged situations. "It's been a heavy workload for him," Weiss said, "gives us a chance to give him a physical break and maybe a mental one, too. Although I feel Carlos is on his way back. He's throwing the ball well. The last three times out, I put him in some high-leveraged situations again after taking him out of the closer's role. It doesn't have anything to do with performance. I do feel we can back off a little bit, take the foot of the gas. He's never had a workload like this in his professional career." Estevez is expected to return when the rosters expand Sept. 1, if not sooner. Had the Rockies been willing to release Chad Qualls after he agreed to make two rehab appearances, the Rockies would not have had to option Estevez.

LHP Tyler Anderson pitched seven innings and allowed a career-high five runs on eight hits with one walk and a career-high tying eight strikeouts. He gave up a leadoff homer to Dexter Fowler, the third first-inning homer Anderson has allowed this year. He gave up two homers in a game for the second time this season; the other was July 4 at San Francisco.

RHP Jeff Hoffman is scheduled to start Saturday and make his major league debut. He was the centerpiece acquisition when the Rockies sent SS Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto on July 27, 2015, and received Hoffman and two other minor league pitchers from the Blue Jays. Hoffman will have his Because Hoffman underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2014, the Rockies have limited him to about 70-75 pitches for his past six starts dating from July 20, but he won't have a severe innings or pitch limit when he faces the Cubs. "We've backed off on him recently just so if he did come up here, he could go deeper into games," manager Walt Weiss said. "So we lightened the load to try to get out in front of it as opposed to dealing with it here."

RHP Justin Miller was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Albuquerque. Miller, who is 1-1 with a 5.35 ERA in 35 games this season with the Rockies, has no minor league options remaining. However, the Rockies will not have to risk losing him on waivers or clearing a spot for him on their 25-man roster if they wait until the rosters expand Sept. 1 to make a move.

RHP Chad Qualls (colitis) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled after being placed on it July 23 retroactive to July 16. In 36 games with the Rockies, Qualls is 2-0 with a 5.61 ERA. He made two rehab appearances at Triple-A Albuquerque. Manager Walt Weiss was using Qualls in games that were being lost and is expected to again put him in that role. Qualls has about $4.8 million left on the two-year contract the Rockies gave him as a free agent after last season and which runs through 2017. Rockies ownership wasn't willing to eat that much money, so Qualls, who agreed to make two rehab appearances, was reinstated.

RHP Adam Ottavino pitched a scoreless ninth extended his franchise-record scoreless streak to 35 consecutive games since Sept. 6, 2014. It is the third-longest streak by appearances in major league history and the longest since Craig Kimbrel set the all-time record with 38 consecutive scoreless games from June 14-Sept. 9, 2011.