Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Jason Gurka was released Saturday. He was on the Rockies' Opening Day roster this season, his first appearance on an Opening Day roster in the big leagues, and went 0-0 with a 9.31 ERA in six games before being optioned April 22 to Triple-A Albuquerque. Gurka pitched in 18 games for Albuquerque and went 0-1 with four saves, six walks and 31 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings. He had not pitched for Albuquerque since June 16.

CF Charlie Blackmon was not in the lineup for the second straight game because of a right big toe contusion. He sustained the injury in a collision at first base with Washington pitcher Gio Gonzalez in the first inning on Tuesday. Manager Walt Weiss said Blackmon, who pinch hit Friday night, would likely be out of the lineup another day or two, because "running in the outfield would be tough for him."

CF David Dahl went 1-for-3 with a walk on Saturday and has a hit in 23 of 25 games to start his career. Dahl also had his first stolen base of the season. He is hitting .337 (32-for-95) with five doubles, three triples, four homers and 15 RBIs and has a .394 on-base percentage and a .579 slugging percentage.

RHP Jeff Hoffman had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque to make his major league debut on Saturday and allowed seven hits and seven runs (six earned) in four innings with one walk and two strikeouts. He gave up four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth on a three-run homer by Kris Bryant, the final batter Hoffman faced. In 22 starts at Albuquerque, Hoffman was 6-9 with a 4.02 ERA and allowed 117 hits and 44 walks in 118 2/3 innings with 124 strikeouts, which was second in the Pacific Coast League.

RHP Christian Bergman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday. The Rockies had recalled him on Tuesday and on Wednesday he allowed two runs in one inning against Washington. In 10 games, one start, this season for the Rockies, Bergman is 1-3 with a 6.52 ERA. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 20 with a strained left oblique and removed from the disabled list July 9 and optioned to Albuquerque. In nine starts with that club, he's 2-3 with a 4.23 ERA.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (mid-back strain) played catch from 75 feet, the first time he has thrown since being placed on the disabled list Monday. Chatwood's back bothered him Sunday when he worked four innings at Philadelphia. He missed two starts while on the 15-day disabled list with a mid-back strain from June 19 to July 4.