RHP Scott Oberg was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with axillary artery thrombosis. Oberg last pitched Friday and experienced tightness in the arm following the outing. Manager Walt Weiss said he'd need a "day or two" of rest before developing a rehab plan.

RHP Carlos Estevez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace RHP Scott Oberg on the active roster. Estevez was sent to the minors on Aug. 19. He is 2-7 with 11 saves and a 5.28 ERA in 49 appearances with Colorado.