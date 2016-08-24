Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Scott Oberg was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to Aug. 20, due to axillary artery thrombosis. Oberg last pitched Friday and experienced tightness in the arm following the outing. Manager Walt Weiss said he'd need a "day or two" of rest before developing a rehab plan.

CF Charlie Blackmon, who missed four consecutive starts with a bruised big toe on his right foot, was back in the leadoff spot Tuesday.

2B DJ LeMahieu was scratched from the Rockies' lineup with inflammation in his left wrist three hours before first pitch Tuesday. LeMahieu began the day second in the NL with a .344 average.