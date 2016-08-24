Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon, who missed four consecutive starts with a bruised big toe on his right foot, was back in the leadoff spot Tuesday.

CF Charlie Blackmon returned to the Rockies' starting lineup Tuesday after a bruised big toe on his right foot limited him to pinch-hitting duties the previous four games. He went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts.

3B Nolan Arenado had three hits Tuesday, including his 33rd home run of the season. In five career games at Miller Park, Arenado is batting .524 (11-for-21) with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs.

2B DJ LeMahieu was scratched from the Rockies' lineup with inflammation in his left wrist three hours before first pitch Tuesday. LeMahieu began the day second in the NL with a .344 average.

LF David Dahl extended his hitting streak to five games, going 1-for-5 with a run. Dahl has at least one hit in 26 of his first 28 major league games, including eight multi-hit efforts.