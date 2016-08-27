Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Scott Oberg was put on the 60-day disabled list Friday. He is 1-1 with a 5.19 ERA in three stints with the Rockies this year.

INF/OF Stephen Cardullo was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to make his big league debut Friday.

INF-OF Stephen Cardullo made his big league debut Friday at Washington and played first base. He was 0-for-3 with a walk and became the fourth position player to make his big league debut for Colorado this year, and eighth overall. He spent several years in independent league ball and was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks out Florida State in the 24th round in 2010.

2B DJ LeMahieu missed his third game in a row Friday in a loss at Washington because of inflammation of his left wrist. He has been available to come off the bench.

RHP Jeff Hoffman made the second start of his career Friday. He gave up six hits and four runs (three earned) in six innings against the Nationals and fell to 0-2. "I thought there was some positives from Hoffman," manager Walt Weiss said. "He gave up some runs early and really fought to get through six. Putting down that sixth inning I think was a nice step for him. He's got a good arm. I like what I see from him the second time out here. He's got plenty of weapons. These are growth experiences here." How did the East Carolina product via New York state feel about the outing? "If I could take one thing away, I think I did a decent job of limiting all the damage. I got out of that bases loaded with no outs with only one run, so I thought I did a decent job there," Hoffman said. "We're going to try to stay out of those situations so I don't have to work so hard. I think I felt fine. I thought I threw the ball decent, decent enough to keep it to a small deficit and with this offense anything's possible. I feel really grateful for that opportunity. I feel like they pulled me up at a good time to test me and to test our team. Next time out, at home, we're going to go out there and get another one."

RHP Jorge De La Rosa starts Saturday in Washington. He is 5-2 with a 3.92 ERA in 11 career starts against the Nationals and 3-0, 4.70 in four starts in Washington.

INF-OF Ben Paulsen was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday after hitting .217 in 92 at-bats with the Rockies this year. He was sent down to make room for INF-OF Stephen Cardullo, who made his major league debut Friday.