Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Charlie Blackmon had three hits, including two home runs on Saturday in an 11-inning win. He is hitting .318 with 23 homers this season, with five games with at least two homers. "I felt like we lost momentum there in the ninth," said Blackmon, as the Nationals tied the game in the last of the ninth. "We missed some guys earlier in the road trip (with injuries)."

2B DJ LeMahieu was back in the starting lineup Saturday after he missed three games due to inflammation of his left wrist. He has been available to come off the bench for manager Walt Weiss. He had three hits and is hitting .347.

RHP Chad Bettis will start on Sunday in Washington in the series finale. He started at home against the Nationals on Aug. 16 in Denver as the Rockies won 6-2 in his first career start against Washington. Sunday will be his 27th start of the year and 16th on the road. He allowed two runs in two relief outings against the Nationals in 2014.

RHP Jorge De La Rosa made his 12th career start against the Nationals on Saturday. He gave up three runs and eight hits with eight strikeouts in six innings.

OF Carlos Gonzalez had three RBIs and hit a two-run homer in the 11th -- the 200th of his career. "It is a great accomplishment," said the soft-spoken Gonzalez, sitting by his locker after the game of nearly five hours. "I don't play for personal numbers. I try to do something to help the team every day."