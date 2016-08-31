Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

SS Brendan Rodgers, the third overall pick in the 2015 draft, was named the South Atlantic League's most outstanding major league prospect in a vote of the managers, general managers and media members. Rodgers, 20, is hitting .282 with 31 doubles, 19 homers and 73 RBIs in 109 games for low Class A Asheville. Rodgers was also selected as the shortstop on the league's post-season all-star team.

1B Brian Mundell was chosen the Most Valuable Player in the South Atlantic League. The Rockies' seventh-round pick out of Cal Poly in 2015, Mundell, 22, is second in the league with a .320 average and with 14 homers and is tied for first in RBIs (80). Mundell leads the league in hits (164), extra-base hits (72), total bases, (265) and runs (90) and has set a minor league record with 57 doubles.

RF Carlos Gonzalez is 3-for-31 (.097) in his past seven games and has gone 10-for-57 (.175) in his past 14 games with three doubles, one homer and four RBIs. His average during that entire stretch has fallen 18 points to .305, the lowest it has been since he was hitting .298 on June 12.

1B Mark Reynolds (broke left hamate bone) took batting practice for the first time since he went on the disabled list Aug. 12. Trainer Keith Dugger said Reynolds could be ready to return to the Rockies within a week. The Rockies are a heavily left-handed-hitting team, and they miss Reynolds' right-handed bat. In 106 games, Reynolds has hit .283 with 23 doubles, 12 homers and 50 RBIs. In his absence, the Rockies have started Ben Paulsen, who was sent to the minors last week, Daniel Descalso and Gerardo Parra -- all left-handed hitters -- and right-handed-hitting Stephen Cardullo at first base. Cardullo was brought up from the minor leagues Thursday and has appeared in three games with one start and two pinch-hitting appearances.

RHP Jason Motte (right rotator cuff strain) threw 30 pitches in his first bullpen session since going back on the disabled list retroactive to July 26. Motte began the season on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain and was activated May 25. In 26 appearances, Motte, whom the Rockies signed to a two-year, $10 million contract in the offseason, is 0-1 with a 5.66 ERA. He has allowed six homers in 20 2/3 innings.