Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Scott Oberg underwent surgery to repair his axillary artery. Dr. Robert Thompson, a vascular surgeon, performed the operation in St. Louis.

C Tom Murphy was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, pinch hit in the sixth and singled. Murphy began the season at Albuquerque where his 2016 debut was delayed until May 6 due to an oblique strain. In 77 games at Albuquerque, Murphy, 25, hit .330 with 26 doubles, seven triples, 19 homers and 59 RBI. He leads Albuquerque in triples and RBI. Murphy was going to go to the Arizona Fall League after last season and was home for three days when Rockies C Nick Hundley suffered a neck injury, and Murphy was summoned to the big leagues. In 11 games with the Rockies, Murphy hit .257 (9-for-35) with one double, three homers and nine RBI.

OF Raimel Tapia was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and made his major league debut. Pinch hitting in the sixth, he beat out a grounder to shortstop for his first career hit and scored to tie the game at 7 on a single by David Dahl. Tapia, 22, began the season at Double-A Hartford where he hit .323 with 20 doubles, five triples, eight homers, 34 RBI, 79 runs and 17 stolen bases in 104 games. After being moved up to Albuquerque, Tapia hit .333 in 21 games with five doubles, four triples, 13 RBI, 13 runs and six stolen bases. In his six seasons in the minors, Tapia has hit .316.

RHP Brady Rodgers had his contract selected from Triple-A Fresno. He was 12-4 with a 2.86 ERA in 22 starts for Fresno this season. The 25-year-old has yet to pitch in the majors in his career.

INF Daniel Descalso was reinstated from the paternity list on Friday. His wife, Julia, gave birth Wednesday to Emilia, their first child.

IF Daniel Descalso was reinstated from the paternity list. His wife, Julia, gave birth to their first child, Emilia. She was born at 4:02 p.m. MT on Wednesday and weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounnces and was 20 inches long. Descalso had been placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Descalso entered the game in the eighth and hit his third career pinch hit home run and fourth homer of the season.

RHP Christian Bergman was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and began his fourth stint with the Rockies this season. In 10 games, one start, for the Rockies, Bergman is 1-3 with a 6.52 ERA. He made 10 starts for Albuquerque and went 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA. Bergman was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 20 with a strained left oblique and removed from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A on?July 9.

RHP Justin Miller (strained left oblique) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list. He's 1-1 with a 5.35 ERA in 31 appearances with the Rockies, the last on July 2. In 12 rehab appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque, Miller, 29, had a 6.75 ERA.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (mid-back strain) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and will start Saturday against Arizona. For the second time this season, Chatwood was placed on the disabled list with a mid-back strain Aug. 16, retroactive to Aug. 15. He threw 73 pitches in 4 1/3 innings Monday in a rehab start for Double-A Hartford, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Chatwood is 10-8 with a 3.75 ERA in 22 starts this season for the Rockies.