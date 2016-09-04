Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tom Murphy, who was recalled Friday, made his first start Saturday and went 1-for-4 with a run-scoring single. "I just want to get him involved," manager Walt Weiss said. "Make him part of that catching rotation and just get him in the mix." Murphy singled in a pinch-hitting appearance Friday.

CF Charlie Blackmon was scratched from the lineup due to back tightness. Manager Walt Weiss said, "In batting practice, he was just going to run around the outfield a little bit, and his back locked up on him. That's why he was a late scratch." Raimel Tapia, who made his major league debut as a pinch hitter and singled Friday night, made his first start in the majors, replacing Blackmon in the leadoff spot and going 2-for-5.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 3-for-4 and extended his on-base streak to a career-high 20 games. He reached base in 19 consecutive games from July 3-28, 2015. During his current streak, LeMahieu is hitting .439 (36-for-82) with five doubles, two triples, three homers, 13 RBIs, 21 runs and a .516 on-base percentage.

LF David Dahl went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to eight games. He has hit safely in 34 of his 37 career games and 18 of 19 games at Coors Field. During his eight-game hitting streak, Dahl is batting .400 (12-for-30). For the season, he is hitting .333 (48-for-144) with eight doubles, three triples, five homers, 18 RBIs and 33 runs.

RHP Jeff Hoffman will start Thursday on San Diego on seven days of rest. The Rockies have six starting pitchers with the return of RHP Tyler Chatwood, who started Saturday, but they are being cautious with Hoffman. He develops cuts on his thumb from the way he tucks it against a seam when he throws his fastball. Hoffman said, "I get it after every start. It's not anything different (this time). I cut myself with my fingernail every start at least once. But it's all healed by the time my next bullpen comes around."

RHP Tyler Chatwood made his first start since Aug. 14. After that outing, he went on the 15-day disabled list for the second time this season due to a mid-back strain. Chatwood gave up seven hits and six runs, five earned, in five innings against the Diamondbacks. He is 4-8 with a 5.67 ERA in 13 starts this season at Coors Field and 6-1 with a 1.82 ERA in 10 road starts.