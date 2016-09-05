Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Raimel Tapia made his second straight start in center field, taking over for Charlie Blackmon, who is sidelined with back tightness. Tapia went 3-for-5 with a run scored and is hitting .545 (6-for-11) in his first three career games with two runs scored and one stolen base. Tapia and David Dahl both have extensive experience in center field. But manager Walt Weiss has opted to play Dahl in left field. "I consider both of them center fielders," Weiss said. " Dahl made his 28th start in left field Sunday. He has also started five games in center field and one game in right field.

CF Charlie Blackmon was not in the lineup for the second straight day due to back tightness, but after the game, manager Walt Weiss said Blackmon was "probable" for Monday's game with San Francisco. Before Sunday's game, Weiss said, "Yesterday his back locked up during (batting practice). It's a little better but with the quick turnaround day game (after a night game), I want to stay off him another day."

2B DJ LeMahieu went 1-for-5 with one RBI, extending his career-high on-base streak to 21 consecutive games. In that span, LeMahieu is hitting .425 (37-for-87) with five doubles, two triples, three homers, 14 RBIs, 21 runs scored, 12 walks and a .500 on-base percentage.

LF David Dahl went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, ending his eight-game hitting streak. It was just the fourth time in his first 38 career games that Dahl has not hit safely. He's batting .324 (48-for-148) with eight doubles, three triples, five homers, 18 RBIs and 33 runs scored. Dahl has a .367 on-base percentage and a .520 slugging percentage.

RHP Jon Gray allowed seven hits and five runs in seven innings. It was the first time he pitched seven innings since July 27 at Baltimore. Gray held the Diamondbacks to one run and three hits through six innings before they strung together four one-out hits in the seventh. The last was a three-run homer by Socrates Brito. The homer was the first off Gray (9-7) in 22 1/3 innings dating from Aug. 12 when Philadelphia's Ryan Howard finished Gray's outing with a three-run shot in the fifth.