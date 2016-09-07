Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

INF Rafael Ynoa was designated for assignment Tuesday.

C Dustin Garneau was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque Tuesday.

RHP German Marquez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque Tuesday.

CF Raimel Tapia went 1-for-4, giving him at least one hit in his four games in the majors -- a pinch-hitting appearance Friday followed by three starts. In those four games, Tapia is hitting .467 (7-for-15).

CF Charlie Blackmon did not play for the third straight day due to lower back tightness. "He's still a little stiff, going to stay off of him," manager Walt Weiss said. Asked whether he thought Blackmon's back issue might linger, Weiss said, " I don't anticipate it going much longer. You know how it is when your back goes out; it's usually a few days."

CF Charlie Blackmon was not in the lineup Tuesday for the fourth straight day due to lower back tightness.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 1-for-3 with an infield single in the first that extended his career-high on-base streak to 22 consecutive games. During that span, LeMahieu is hitting .422 (38-for-90) with five doubles, two triples, three homers, 15 RBI, 21 runs, 12 walks and a .490 on-base percentage.

RHP Chad Bettis threw his first complete game, a two-hit shutout, with no walks, seven strikeouts. He got 15 outs on ground balls and did not allow a runner to reach third base while throwing 103 pitches, 73 strikes. It was the fifth two-hit shutout in Rockies history and second at Coors Field. Jeff Francis threw the other on July 24, 2006, against St. Louis. The last two-hit shutout by a Rockies pitcher was thrown on the road by Jason Marquis on June 30, 2009, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

RHP Eddie Butler was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque.

RF Carlos Gonzalez hit his sixth career grand slam and second of the sesaon. The other was June 26 against Arizona. With six grand slams, Gonzalez is tied with Dante Bichette and Andres Galarraga for the second-most in franchise history behind Todd Helton (seven). The grand slam was Gonzalez's 25th homer of the season. He has hit 25 or more homers in five seasons with the Rockies, tied for the third most in club history with Bichette and Larry Walker and trailing Helton (seven) and Vinny Castilla (six).

1B Ben Paulsen was designated for assignment.

RHP Jason Motte (right rotator cuff strain) will face hitters in batting practice Wednesday for the first time since he was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 27 retroactive to July 26. Motte, who was signed in the offseason to a two-year, $10 million contract, is 0-1 with a 5.66 ERA in 26 games and has allowed six home runs among the 25 hits he has yielded in 20 2/3 innings. He began the season on the disabled list with a right shoulder strain and didn't make his Rockies debut until May 25.