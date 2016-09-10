Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

INF Rafael Ynoa, designated for assignment by the Rockies on Tuesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque. In 121 games this season with Albuquerque, Ynoa hit .262 with 30 doubles, three triples, three homers and 33 RBIs. In parts of the past three seasons with the Rockies, Ynoa has hit .281 (56-for-199) with 14 doubles, two triples and 22 RBIs.

RHP German Marquez, 21, made his major league debut Thursday. Marquez gave up three runs on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings at San Diego. The three runs came after he walked the first three hitters he faced in the fifth inning.

RF Jordan Patterson made his major league debut Thursday night. Patterson, 24, the Rockies' fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft, drew a walk in his only plate appearance.

3B Pat Valaika, who turns 24 Friday, got his first major league hit Thursday, a double. Valaika, who pinch-ran in two earlier games, was a ninth-round pick in the 2013 draft.

1B Ben Paulsen, designated for assignment by the Rockies on Tuesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque. He was Colorado's Opening Day roster this year for the first time, was optioned to Albuquerque on May 13, recalled Aug. 12 and optioned again Aug. 25. In 39 games with the Rockies, Paulsen hit .217 (20-for-92) with five doubles, one homer and 11 RBIs. At Albuquerque, Paulsen hit .278 in 78 games with 17 doubles, five triples, six homes and 40 RBIs.

C Nick Hundley, who celebrated his 33rd birthday Thursday, went 1-for-3. He has hit safely in 14 of his last 17 games, going 21-for-64 (.328) with five homers and 17 RBIs. Hundley was also reunited with former Padres batterymate Clayton Richard during the four times Richard batted Thursday. "We're close friends and our families are close," Richard said. "It was really great to see Nick again." But Richard didn't realize Thursday was also Hundley's birthday. "I didn't wish him a happy birthday," said Richard. "I guess I'm not such a good friend."

RHP Jason Motte was activated from the disabled list Thursday. He had been out since July 27 with a rotator cuff strain. The addition of Motte gives the Rockies a 37-man roster that includes 13 relief pitchers.