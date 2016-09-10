Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon's decisive two-run homer was his 24th of the season. The 24 homers leads all National League leadoff hitters and ranks third in the majors.

2B DJ LeMahieu was 1-for-4 on Friday night and has reached base in a career-long 26 straight games. He is hitting .398 during the streak with five doubles, two triples and three home runs for 16 RBIs and 21 runs scored. He is a .316 career hitter against the Padres.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was 2-for-4 on Friday night. He is hitting .333 in 13 games against the Padres this season.

RHP Tyler Chatwood earned his first winning decision since July 29 on Friday night. He is 4-0 with a 3.18 ERA in eight career appearances (six starts) against the Padres and 3-0, 1.69 against the Padres this season. In two starts at Petco Park this season, Chatwood has allowed one run in 14 2/3 innings.