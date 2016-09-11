Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

2B DJ LeMahieu's line-drive single off the left knee of LHP Christian Friedrich in the third extended the Rockies' second baseman's streak of reaching base to a career-high 27th straight game.

2B DJ LeMahieu was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored Saturday night as he extended his career-best streak of reaching base to 27 straight games. He is hitting .402 (43-for-107) during the streak with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 14 walks for a .471 on-base percentage. He has 17 RBIs and 22 runs scored during the streak.

RHP Jon Gray allowed six runs (five earned), eight hits and three walks in four innings Saturday night. He is 1-2 with a 3.75 ERA in four starts against the Padres this season and 1-2 in three starts at Petco Park with a 4.76 ERA. In 13 starts on the road this season, Gray is 3-6 with a 4.56 ERA. His 156 strikeouts are tied for the most by a National League rookie with the Dodgers' Kenta Maeda.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs Saturday night. He is hitting .327 (18-for-55) in 14 games against the Padres this season.

OF Gerardo Parra is expected to return to the Rockies lineup when Colorado is in Arizona the first three days of next week. Parra missed his third start Saturday due to a mild hamstring strain.

