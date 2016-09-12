FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 13, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Charlie Blackmon's 25th homer of the season -- and his second of the series -- is the most among all leadoff hitters in the National League this season. His is the 14th 25-homer season by a National League leadoff hitter since the 1990 season.

2B DJ LeMahieu was 2-for-4 Sunday to extend his career-long streak of reaching base to 28 straight games. He is hitting .405 (45-for-111) during the run with 14 walks for a .472 on-base percentage. His 52 multi-hit games are tied for second in the National League. LeMahieu is a .322 (78-for-242) career hitter against the Padres.

RHP Chad Bettis had his streak of 14 straight scoreless innings snapped during the Padres' two-run sixth Sunday. It is the fifth-longest scoreless innings streak by a Rockies pitcher this season and the second-longest by a starting pitcher. Bettis pitched the first complete-game shutout of his career in his previous start. Bettis is 8-2 with a 4.27 ERA over his last 17 starts.

C Nick Hundley is 7-for-17 in a six-game hitting streak. It ties his season-long streak. He has hit safely in 15 of his last 18 games, going 22-for-68 (.324).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.