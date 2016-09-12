Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon's 25th homer of the season -- and his second of the series -- is the most among all leadoff hitters in the National League this season. His is the 14th 25-homer season by a National League leadoff hitter since the 1990 season.

2B DJ LeMahieu was 2-for-4 Sunday to extend his career-long streak of reaching base to 28 straight games. He is hitting .405 (45-for-111) during the run with 14 walks for a .472 on-base percentage. His 52 multi-hit games are tied for second in the National League. LeMahieu is a .322 (78-for-242) career hitter against the Padres.

RHP Chad Bettis had his streak of 14 straight scoreless innings snapped during the Padres' two-run sixth Sunday. It is the fifth-longest scoreless innings streak by a Rockies pitcher this season and the second-longest by a starting pitcher. Bettis pitched the first complete-game shutout of his career in his previous start. Bettis is 8-2 with a 4.27 ERA over his last 17 starts.

C Nick Hundley is 7-for-17 in a six-game hitting streak. It ties his season-long streak. He has hit safely in 15 of his last 18 games, going 22-for-68 (.324).