Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon was 3-for-4 with two doubles and is hitting .351 in 66 games against Arizona in his career. He has the fifth-highest batting average among active players against the Diamondbacks.

2B DJ LeMahieu was 2-for-4 with a walk and scored three times while extending his career-long streak of reaching base to 29 straight games. LeMahieu, contending for the NL batting average title, has hit .409 with 25 runs, five doubles, two triples, three homers, 17 RBIs and 15 walks in that span. His season average is .342, three percentage points behind Washington 2B/1B Daniel Murphy.

LHP Tyler Anderson gave up nine hits and a career-high six runs (five earned) in 4 1/3 innings, his least effective start of the season. He entered the game with a string of eight starts in which he was 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and five quality starts. "He threw some balls just off the corners, but the ones that got hit were on the plate," manager Walt Weiss said. Rookie Anderson is 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA in 17 starts. "Tyler has been real good for us."

RF Carlos Gonzalez was 4-for-5 with three doubles and three RBIs while continuing his strong play at Chase Field this season. Gonzalez is 13-for-25 (.520) with seven runs and four RBIs in six games at Chase this season. He has 29 doubles and 24 homers in 377 career at-bats against Arizona, and his 24 homers are fourth among active players against the Diamondbacks.

LF Gerardo Parra (hamstring) was held out of the lineup Monday but should be ready to return during the Arizona series that concludes Wednesday, manager Walt Weiss said.