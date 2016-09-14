Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LF Raimel Tapia, 22, is hitting .286 with two RBI and two stolen bases in his first 10 games, and manager Walt Weiss has compared Tapia's tools and his approach at the plate to former All-Star SS Tony Fernandez. "He's a bit unconventional, but he has great bat and ball skills, great hand-eye coordination," Weiss said. "There is some power there already, and the power is going to continue to improve. Dynamic player. He creates things offensive. Runs well. He's made a good impression up here."

SS Daniel Descalso, who did not play Tuesday, has three homers in his last eight 11 plate appearances against Arizona after hitting his sixth homer of the season Monday. He had two homers in a three-game series in Colorado from Sept. 2-4. His six homers are a career high. "He worked on that," manager Walt Weiss said. "He did some work this offseason. It was more not so much strength, but adding some rhythm to his setup and his approach which has allowed him to use his lower half."

RHP Jeff Hoffman will make his fifth major league start Wednesday after his shortest career outing last Thursday, when he lasted 2 2/3 innings in a 14-1 loss at San Diego. He gave up six hits and seven runs (zero earned). Hoffman, who made a quality start at Washington in his second career start Aug. 26, is 0-3 with a 5.60 ERA. He was acquired from Toronto in the package that sent Troy Tulowitzki to the Blue Jays at the 2015 trade deadline.

RHP Chad Qualls pitched a scoreless inning Monday and added 2/3 inning Tuesday, giving him 825 career appearances and enabling him to pass former Mets and Philadelphia LHP Tug McGraw into 45th place. Qualls could pass Julian Tavares (828) and Giants LHP Javier Lopez (832) this season. Lopez is second among active pitchers behind Detroit RHP Francisco Rodriguez (915).

RHP Jason Motte pitched 1/3 inning in his first appearance in the majors since July 25. He got an out on a hard grounder to second base before being replaced by RHP Chad Qualls. "Good to get him back in the game," manager Walt Weiss said. "It's been a long time. Looking for an opportunity to get him in the game and certainly had one tonight." Motte has pitched in only 27 games in an injury-affected season.