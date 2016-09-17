Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez will likely make one or two starts before the end of the season. His first two major league appearances have come in relief after he went a combined 11-4 with a 3.13 ERA at Double-A Hartford and Triple-A Albuquerque.

RHP German Marquez gave up two hits while working one scoreless inning in his third career appearance, all in relief. Marquez, whom the Rockies recalled Sept. 6, is likely to make one or two starts before the season ends. The Rockies acquired Marquez, 21, from Tampa Bay in January with reliever Jake McGee for outfielder Corey Dickerson and minor league third baseman Kevin Padlo. Marquez was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Year this season after going 9-6 with a 2.85 ERA for Double-A Hartford, where he allowed 124 hits and 33 walks in 135 2/3 innings with 126 strikeouts. On Aug. 10, Marquez was promoted to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he went 2-0 with a 4.35 ERA in five starts with six walks and 29 strikeouts in 31 innings.

2B DJ LeMahieu extended his career-high on-base streak to 32 games

2B DJ LeMahieu went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, giving him a career-high 62 RBIs and extending his career-best on-base streak to 32 consecutive games. That ties Charlie Blackmon for the Rockies' longest on-base streak this season. During his streak, LeMahieu is hitting .419 (54-for-129) with a .479 on-base percentage. His three-hit game raised LeMahieu's average to .3488, putting him slightly behind Washington's Daniel Murphy (.3492) in the National League batting race.

PH David Dahl singled on a seven-pitch at-bat during the Rockies' winning three-run rally in the ninth inning. The single broke a string of 13 hitless at-bats for Dahl.

RHP Tyler Chatwood allowed eight hits and a season-high tying seven runs in five innings on Friday. He also allowed seven runs on July 19 against Tampa Bay. Chatwood went 2-for-2 with one RBI and has recorded two hits and one or more RBI in back-to-back starts, both against San Diego.