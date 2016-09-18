Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez is expected to make his first major-league start Wednesday against St. Louis after beginning his career with three relief appearances. He will take the turn of RHP Jeff Hoffman.

RHP German Marquez will make his first major league start on Wednesday against St. Louis. He'll take the turn of Jeff Hoffman, who will relieve Marquez. Since being recalled Sept. 6, Marquez, 21, has made three relief appearances, the past two totaling three innings and scoreless. "We've seen him in a relief role up here," manager Walt Weiss said. "That's obviously out of his element right now, but he's handled it well. So we'd like to give him a start or two." Marquez was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Year this season after going 9-6 with a 2.85 ERA for Double-A Hartford, where he allowed 124 hits and 33 walks in 135 2/3 innings with 126 strikeouts. On Aug. 10, Marquez was promoted to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he went 2-0 with a 4.35 ERA in five starts with six walks and 29 strikeouts in 31 innings.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 1-for-3 with a walk on Saturday, extending his career-high on-base streak to 33 games. It's the longest by a Rockies player this season, one more than Charlie Blackmon's 32-game on-base streak. LeMahieu is hitting .34874 and took over the National League lead in batting from Washington's Daniel Murphy. He went 1-for-4 on Saturday and is hitting .34848.

RHP Jon Gray set a franchise record with 16 strikeouts on Saturday, four more than his previous high, and threw his first complete-game shutout, a four-hitter in which he did not allow a runner to reach second base. It was the fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season for Gray, which are tied with Pedro Astacio in 1999 for the second most in franchise history. Astacio set the record with seven such games in 2000. Gray's 16 strikeouts were the most ever at Coors Field. Arizona's Randy Johnson had 14 strikeouts there April 13, 2001. The previous franchise record of 14 was set by Darryl Kile in Montreal on Aug. 20, 1998. Gray became the second pitcher in Rockies history to strike out four batters in one inning and set a franchise record with six consecutive strikeouts between the second and third innings.

RHP Jeff Hoffman is going to move to the bullpen so the Rockies can give starts to German Marquez. He will take Hoffman's turn Wednesday and start against St. Louis. Hoffman, who was the key acquisition from Toronto in the Troy Tulowitzki trade last summer, was brought up by the Rockies on Aug. 20. In five starts, Hoffman is 0-4 with a 6.05 ERA. He has allowed 42 baserunners and seven homers in 22 1/3 innings, and opponents are hitting .313 against him. Manager Walt Weiss said, "I think the fastball command is at the top of the list as far as things to work on. He's got a good fastball, but all of your stuff is diminished when you are working in bad counts. If you're in 2-0 counts, your stuff doesn't play quite as well. But he's obviously a talented kid with a good breaking ball." After pitching 104 innings last season, Hoffman has thrown a total of 141 innings in his first full professional season after Tommy John surgery in May 2014. So going to the bullpen will enable the Rockies to carefully monitor Hoffman's workload.