Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

2B DJ LeMahieu extended his career-high on-base streak to 34 games, the longest by a Rockies player this season and tied for the eighth longest in franchise history. It is the longest on-base streak for a Rockies player since Troy Tulowitzki reached base in 41 consecutive games from May 26-July 20, 2015.

RHP Chad Bettis allowed five hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings to improve his record to 13-7. The Rockies are 15-3 in Bettis' past 18 starts, dating from June 9. He's 9-2 with a 4.27 ERA in that span.

RHP Jon Gray, who set a franchise record with 16 strikeouts Saturday night, recorded his 200th career strikeout in his 192nd career inning. The milestone strikeout came in the second inning and was Gray's fourth of the game. The only other Rockies pitcher to reach 200 career strikeouts in fewer than 200 career innings is Rex Brothers (163 1/3 innings).

1B Mark Reynolds suffered a fractured left hand when he was hit with a pitch thrown by Jose Dominguez in the fifth and will miss the rest of the season.