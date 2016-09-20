Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jairo Diaz, who underwent Tommy John surgery in March, will leave Tuesday for the Rockies' complex in Scottsdale, Ariz., and continue his rehab there. He will begin throwing bullpen sessions.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a walk to extend his career-high on-base streak to 35 games. It's the longest by a Rockies player this season and tied for the sixth longest in Rockies history. LeMahieu is hitting .414 (58-for-140) during his streak with a .481 on-base percentage. He raised his average to a National League-leading .349, one point ahead of Washington's Daniel Murphy.

LHP Chris Rusin has made six straight hitless appearances totaling six innings with no walks, eight strikeouts and one hit batter, retiring 18 of the 19 batters he has faced in that span. His bullpen role has evolved from strictly long relief into also being used for an inning or two or as a specialist facing one or two batters. "I'm just going to try to keep doing what I'm doing, just keep a level head and just take it hitter by hitter for however long I'm out there," Rusin said. "It's fun, though. Just got to finish strong." Manager Walt Weiss said, "He's that Swiss army knife out there in the bullpen. And that's very, very valuable on a team, especially that he's left-handed."

RHP Jeff Hoffman will be in the bullpen the balance of the season and will work on improving his fastball command in his throwing sessions. German Marquez has taken the rotation spot of Hoffman, 23, the key acquisition from Toronto in the trade that sent shortstop Troy Tulowitzki to the Blue Jays last summer. Hoffman made his major league debut Aug. 20 and is 0-4 with a 6.04 ERA in five starts, allowing 30 hits, seven of them homers, in 22 1/3 innings with 12 walks and 13 strikeouts. Manager Walt Weiss said Hoffman may "work a few innings" in relief before the end of the season. While the Rockies want to look at Marquez, they're also mindful of not excessively ramping up Hoffman's innings. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2014 and after pitching 104 innings last year, he has thrown a combined 141 this year between Triple-A Albuquerque and the Rockies in his first full professional season.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa on Tuesday will make his final start of the season -- and most likely the last of his Rockies career -- when he faces St. Louis. Colorado then will go back to a five-man rotation in order to give RHP German Marquez his first three major league starts, beginning Wednesday.

PH Ryan Raburn hit his fourth pinch-hit homer of the season and the eighth of his career. He is tied with Jeremy Hazelbaker, Kelly Johnson and Matt Joyce for the most pinch-hit homers in the majors this season. And Raburn's four pinch-hit homers are one short of the Rockies single-season record. Mark Sweeney hit five pinch-hit homers in 2004.

1B Mark Reynolds will not need surgery on his broken left hand. He suffered the season-ending injury Sunday when hit with a pitch thrown by San Diego's Jose Dominguez. The ball struck a bone just below Reynolds' left pinkie. Reynolds had more X-rays Monday and was examined by Dr. Jennifer Kummer, a hand specialist who determined surgery would not be necessary. Reynolds, 33, finished the season with a .282 average in 118 games, 14 homers and 53 RBIs after signing a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Rockies last winter. They will have to decide in the offseason whether to bring him back.