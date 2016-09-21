Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Matt Carasiti retired the side in order in the eighth on 10 pitches, eight strikes, in his first appearance since Sept. 14. He has been scored on in nine of his 14 career games. Manager Walt Weiss said, "It was good to see Carasiti have an inning like that. He had an outstanding year at the minor league level. He was dominant this year at the minor league level. He struggled up here, so it's good to see him have an inning like that. That's the type of thing he's capable of doing. He's got big weapons."

OF/1B Jordan Patterson and INF Pat Valaika and joined the Rockies on Sept. 6 from Triple-A Albuquerque. Neither has started, but manager Walt Weiss said, "I want to give both those guys a couple starts." Valaika has appeared in six games and Patterson in five, including Tuesday when both played in a 10-5 loss to the Cardinals. Weiss said his preference is to play his regulars against playoff-contending clubs. The Rockies open a four-game series Thursday at Los Angeles, where the opportunity to start Valaika and Patterson will be greater with the Dodgers closing in on the National League West title.

INF Pat Valaika and OF/1B Jordan Patterson joined the Rockies on Sept. 6 from Triple-A Albuquerque. Neither has started, but manager Walt Weiss said, "I want to give both those guys a couple starts." Valaika has appeared in six games and Patterson in five, including Tuesday when both played in a 10-5 loss to the Cardinals. Weiss said his preference is to play his regulars against playoff-contending clubs. The Rockies open a four-game series Thursday at Los Angeles, where the opportunity to start Valaika and Patterson will be greater with the Dodgers closing in on the National League West title.

CF Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-3 with his 28th homer. He has 75 RBI from the leadoff spot, which is a franchise record. Eric Young had 74 RBI as a leadoff hitter in 1996.

2B DJ LeMahieu extended his career-high on-base streak to 36 games. He's batting .413 (59-for-143) with a .482 on-base percentage in that span. LeMahieu went 1-for-3, keeping his average at .349. He has a two-point lead over Washington's Daniel Murphy in the National League batting race.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa made his final start of the season for the Rockies and very likely the last in his nine-year career with them. He gave up eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and three walks, with a season-high-tying eight strikeouts, in 4 2/3 innings. He hit two batters in the second inning, the second time in his career he has done that.