Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez made his first major league start after three relief appearances, gave up one run and four hits in five innings and became the second-youngest Rockies pitcher to win his first game. Marquez is 21 years, 212 days. Jamey Wright was 21 years, 206 days on July 17, 1996, when he took the mound against San Francisco and won his first game.

LF Jordan Patterson made his first major league start and singled to open the second for his first career hit. Patterson, who was brought up from Triple-A Albuquerque earlier in the month, had gone 0-for-4 in his previous five big league games. The left-handed hitting Patterson was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth when Cardinals left-hander Jaime Garcia was on the mound.

3B Nolan Arenado hit a grand slam that gave the Rockies a 6-1 lead in the second. It was his first grand slam since Sept. 26, 2015, against the Los Angeles Dodgers and the fourth of his career. Arenado leads the National League with 39 home runs and paces the majors with 128 RBI.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 2-for-3 with a double, sacrifice fly and two RBI. He extended his career-high on-base streak to 37 consecutive games. During that stretch, LeMahieu has hit .418 (61-for-146). He raised his National League-leading average to .351, the highest it has been since April 15. He's four points ahead of Washington's Daniel Murphy with the Nationals playing Wednesday night.