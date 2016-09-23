Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 11 games with an infield single in the second inning. Blackmon is batting .417 with four homers, four doubles and eight RBIs during the run.

3B Nolan Arenado was ejected along with manager Walt Weiss in the eighth inning. It was the first ejection of the season and second of Arenado's career. Arenado said his frustrations boiled over after being called out on strikes by home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez in the eighth inning. The slugger was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

2B DJ LeMahieu went deep in the fifth, driving a solo shot to center for a 4-1 Rockies advantage. It was LeMahieu's 11th home run of the season and extended his run of reaching base to 38 consecutive games. During the streak, LeMahieu is batting .431 with a homer, five doubles, 10 runs and 10 RBIs.

RHP Tyler Chatwood struck out five, walked four and allowed two runs on five hits in six innings but received a no-decision in Thursday's setback to the Dodgers. Chatwood has pitched well on the road, particularly at Dodger Stadium, where his is 7-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 12 career starts.