Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a lead-off single. Blackmon, who went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, is batting .423 with four homers, four doubles and eight RBIs during the run.

3B Nolan Arenado hit his National League-leading 40th home run in Friday's loss to the Dodgers. Arenado is the third Rockies' hitter to post consecutive 40 home-run seasons, joining Vinny Castilla (1996-98) and Andres Galarraga (1996-97). Arenado leads the majors with 129 RBIs.

2B DJ LeMahieu saw his 38-game streak of reaching base end after going 0-for-4. LeMahieu leads the majors with a .349 batting average.

RHP Jon Gray (10-9) struck out 10, walked three and surrendered four runs on three hits in four innings. Gray, who set a club record with 16 strikeouts in a complete-game shutout of the Padres on Saturday, is 2-2 in five starts against the Dodgers this year.