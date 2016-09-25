Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

2B Pat Valaika slugged his first major league home run, off RHP Jesse Chavez on Saturday in the eighth inning. Valaika, who played college ball at nearby UCLA, started in place of DJ LeMahieu.

3B Nolan Arenado went 2-for-3 on Saturday for his 54th multi-hit game of the season with two singles. Arenado is batting .319 with six home runs and 17 RBIs in 19 games against the Dodgers.

2B DJ LeMahieu got Saturday off to rest. LeMahieu had his streak of reaching base in 38 consecutive games snapped Friday. Pat Valaika started in his spot.

RHP Chad Bettis was tagged for seven runs (five earned) and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings Saturday. Bettis (13-8) walked four and struck out three. He is 0-2 with a 5.65 ERA in his two starts at Dodger Stadium this season. "I felt like I was behind every hitter," Bettis said. "It was pretty embarrassing. I've got to be better than that."

OF Gerardo Parra returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing two games with an illness. Parra, who entered the game with a .370 batting average against LHP Clayton Kershaw, went 0-for-3.