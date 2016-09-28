Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP German Marquez was scorched for six extra-base hits and 12 total in just 4 1/3 innings in the Rockies' 12-3 loss to the Giants on Tuesday night. Marquez allowed home runs to C Buster Posey and RF Hunter Pence. "I felt very comfortable," said Marquez, who gave up six of the Giants' 10 extra-base hits. "Give credit to them. I battled."

1B Stephen Cardullo smacked his third double of the season, a run-scoring hit in the ninth inning Tuesday in Colorado's loss to the Giants. Cardullo has recorded six extra-base hits in his first 50 at-bats this season.

2B DJ LeMahieu lined an eighth-inning single, his only hit in four at-bats Tuesday in Colorado's loss to the Giants. The hit allowed LeMahieu (.349) to retain the National League batting lead over Washington Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy (.347).

RHP Tyler Chatwood will seek to move into a tie for the major league lead in road winning percentage when he pitches at San Francisco on Wednesday night. Chatwood is 7-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 12 road starts this season. Only LHP Rich Hill of the Los Angeles Dodgers, RHP Stephen Strasburg of the Washington Nationals and RHP Aaron Sanchez of the Toronto Blue Jays -- all 8-1 -- have better road marks. Chatwood is 4-3 with one save and a 3.32 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) against the Giants in his career.