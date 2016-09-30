Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado drove in his 130th run of the season in Wednesday's win over the San Francisco Giants. Arenado joined 1B Andres Galarraga and 1B Todd Helton as the only Rockies to have multiple 40-homer/130-RBI seasons. Other than Arenado, the only players whose primary position was third base to record multiple 40/130 seasons were 3B Miguel Cabrera and 3B Alex Rodriguez.

DJ LeMahieu did not play in Wednesday's win over the San Francisco Giants and thus retained his .349-.347 lead over Washington Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy for the National League batting lead. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said before the game that he would sit LeMahieu as much as necessary in order to protect his lead.

RHP Jon Gray seeks to extend a two-game flurry of strikeouts when he pitches the finale of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. Gray has totaled a franchise-record 26 strikeouts in his last two outings, including 16 on Sept. 17 against the San Diego Padres. Gray pitched well the only time he faced the Giants this season, allowing just one hit in seven shutout innings in a 2-1, 13-inning loss.

RHP Tyler Chatwood shut out the San Francisco Giants over eight innings Wednesday night in a 2-0 Rockies win. Pitching for the last time in 2016, Chatwood finished the season with an 8-1 record and a 1.69 ERA on the road. The .889 winning percentage is tied with LHP Rich Hill of the Los Angeles Dodgers, RHP Stephen Strasburg of the Washington Nationals and RHP Aaron Sanchez of the Toronto Blue Jays for the best in baseball. The 1.69 ERA not only is the best in the bigs, but also set a franchise record, breaking the old mark of 2.44 set by RHP Jhoulys Chacin in 2013.