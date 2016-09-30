Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tom Murphy struck out four times in Thursday's loss to the San Francisco Giants. The Rockies fanned 41 times in the three-game series, one off the franchise record set in 2003 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

3B Nolan Arenado drove in his 131st run of the season in Thursday's loss to the San Francisco Giants. Arenado finished the season with 24 RBIs against the Giants, the same number he had in 2015. The only other Rockies player ever to record 24 RBIs against an opponent in one season was OF Preston Wilson, who also did it to the Giants in 2003.

2B DJ LeMahieu was held out of the Rockies' lineup for the second consecutive game Thursday night, allowing him to retain a two-point lead over Washington Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy in the National League batting race. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said he would "play it by ear" as to whether LeMahieu will play against the Milwaukee Brewers in the final three games of the regular season.

RHP Chad Bettis will look to put the capper on one of the best home seasons in franchise history when he pitches Friday night against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bettis will take a 7-2 record and 4.72 ERA at hitter-friendly Coors Field to the mound. Only six pitchers in Rockies history have ever won eight or more games at home in a season, and only 14 have had a season with better than a 4.72 ERA. Bettis is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA in two career starts against the Brewers.

RHP Jon Gray hurt his own cause with a throwing error in a three-run sixth inning that broke a tie and helped the San Francisco Giants beat the Rockies 7-2 on Thursday night. The only times the ball left the infield in Gray's hard-luck inning were on a flyout to left field and two throwing errors by the Rockies. The loss wrapped up Gray's season at 10-10.