Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-4 with one RBI, giving him 80 RBIs for the season. He is the eighth player in National League history to drive in 80 runs from the leadoff spot and is tied for ninth all-time with Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, who had 80 RBIs in 1997. The last NL player to drive in 80 runs from the leadoff spot was Milwaukee’s Rickie Weeks, who had 81 RBI in 2010.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 0-for-2 and came out of the game in the fourth with a .3478 average, just ahead of Washington’s Daniel Murphy (.3471) in the National League batting race. Murphy has a strained buttocks and last appeared in a game Sept. 20 as a pinch hitter. LeMahieu will only play in the final two games of the season if Murphy gets a pinch hit. One hit in his next at-bat would raise Murphy’s average to .3484.

LHP Tyler Anderson was scratched from his start Saturday because of what manager Walt Weiss called “general soreness in the arm, nothing real specific.” Anderson, who said his arm was tired, finished his rookie season 5-6 with a 3.54 ERA in 19 starts and worked 114 1/3 innings with the Rockies after making his major league debut June 12. He threw 30 2/3 innings in the minors this season. Anderson missed all of 2015 because of a second stress fracture in his left elbow. Said Weiss, when discussing Anderson not making his start Saturday: “Tyler’s a little sore. It’s taken a little longer for him to recover from his last start. So with what he went through last year -- don’t see any reason to push the envelope there.”

RHP Chad Bettis gave up one run and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings with three walks, two intentional, and five strikeouts. Bettis recorded his team-leading 17th quality start, and finished the season 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA -- 8-2, 4.44 at Coors Field. The Rockies won 16 of Bettis’ final 20 starts since June 9, including his final 10 at Coors Field. During that 20-start stretch, Bettis was 10-3 with a 4.32 ERA. The Rockies went 21-11 in Bettis’ starts this season.

RHP Jeff Hoffman will start Saturday, taking the place of LHP Tyler Anderson. After having his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 20, Hoffman made five starts -- the last Sept. 14 -- and went 0-4 with a 6.04 ERA. He lowered his ERA to 5.47 with two two-inning relief appearances, the last Tuesday at San Francisco. Hoffman threw 27 pitches in relief Sept. 23 and Tuesday. Manager Walt Weiss said Hoffman “may be a tad de-conditioned” as far as starting, but the expectation is he’ll be able to work five innings or 75 pitches.

OF/1B Gerardo Parra has a walking boot on his left ankle and is done for the season. He suffered a high left ankle sprain June 14 and didn’t return until Aug. 7. Parra said his ankle bothered him upon returning. Manager Walt Weiss said the Rockies were fortunate that Parra began getting time at first base Aug. 24 -- that day he made the first of 16 starts at that position -- because it put less strain on his ankle compared to running around the outfield.